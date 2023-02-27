CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A woman was flown to an out-of-state hospital after the pickup truck she was driving crashed into a dump truck in Almo, Kentucky, Monday afternoon, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says the dump truck was driving north on Kentucky 641 and turning right at Welch's Concrete when a black Chevrolet Avalanche crashed into the rear of the dump truck.
Deputies say the woman driving the Avalanche, 22-year-old Jacey Campbell of Calvert City, was trapped inside the truck because of the crash. Responders with Calloway County Fire and Rescue freed Campbell from the pickup truck, and she was flown by helicopter to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The extent of her injuries is unknown, deputies say.
The sheriff's office says a 2-year-old boy and an 8-month-old boy in the backseat of the pickup truck were not injured in the crash, and responders were able to pull them from the vehicle without issue.
The driver of the dump truck was also uninjured, the sheriff's office says, noting that the dump truck did have its turn signal on as it attempted to turn off of KY 641 at Welch's Concrete.