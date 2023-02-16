GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says the minivan she was driving drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a semitrailer.
The sheriff's office says 42-year-old Jinny Wilson of Mayfield was driving east on Kentucky 80 in Graves County, Kentucky, when the van drifted into the westbound lane.
The man driving the semitrailer, which was hauling fuel tried to avoid the minivan and partially left the roadway, but the sheriff's office says the semi still made contact with the van.
Investigators say Wilson was injured in the collision and her van had significant damage. Mayfield-Graves County EMS took Wilson to a local hospital.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says, in addition to EMS responders, deputies were assisted at the scene by responders with Mayfield-Graves County Fire and the Rescue Squad.