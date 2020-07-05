LYON COUNTY, KY — A 72-year-old woman had to be taken to the hospital after a crash involving two SUVs in Lyon County, Kentucky.
Deputies responded to the crash scene, about four miles east of Eddyville, at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Robert Hunt of Madisonville was driving west on U.S. 62 when his 2008 GMC Acadia collided with a 2019 Buick Encore that was making a left turn ahead of him onto KY 818 north. The Encore rolled over several times, and the woman inside — 72-year-old Peggy Oliver — was injured, the sheriff's office says in a news release.
Responders with Lyon County EMS took Oliver to the hospital, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies say Hunt's hand was injured in the crash, and he was taken to a nearby hospital by a friend. An 8-year-old child who was also in the Acadia was not injured, the sheriff's office says.
After Hunt was released from the hospital, the sheriff's office says he was charged with failure to produce an insurance card.