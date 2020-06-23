CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — A woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
The county sheriff's office says the shooting happened near the intersection of State Highway KK.
Deputies responded after to a 911 call from a home on State Highway 61 around 3:36 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the caller reported that someone was shot during an altercation.
Deputies arrived around 3:49 p.m., and found a women with an apparent gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and updates will be provided to the public as they become available.