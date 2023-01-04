MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole.
The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
Deputies say Whittney Stangel and a passenger in the car with her, 36-year-old Raymond Stangel, were able to get out of the car without assistance, but Whittney Stangel was taken to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. The sheriff's office says her injuries were not incapacitating, and Raymond Stangel was not injured in the crash.
A crew with Paducah Power Service replaced the damaged utility pole.
Oaks Road was closed to traffic for about 2 hours and 30 minutes during the crash response and cleanup.
The sheriff's office says it was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Reidland-Farley Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance Paducah Power and McCracken County Emergency Management.