CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Murray woman had to be taken to the hospital after a collision Wednesday night on Kentucky 94, east of Murray.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight is reminding drivers that KY 94 near the Clayton Creek Bridge is temporarily restricted to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic light. This, after a woman was injured after her vehicle crashed into a car stopped at the signal.
The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Robin Miller was driving a red Toyota Camry eastbound on KY 94 when her car didn't stop at the temporary traffic control device. The Camry struck the rear of a stopped black Dodge Charger driven by a teenager.
Deputies say Miller was taken by a personal vehicle to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and that her injuries were not life threatening. The teen was uninjured in the wreck, deputies say.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services and Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department.