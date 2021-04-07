CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A woman was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Calloway County.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Irvin Cobb Road and Rockwood Road.
Deputies say a van driving east on Rockwood Road tried to cross Irvin Cobb Drive, failing to yield the right of way to a northbound car on Irvin Cobb.
The car, driven by 77-year-old Barbara Sachse, struck the van, and Sachse was injured. The sheriff's office says Murray-Calloway EMS responders took Sachse to Murray-Calloway County Hospital. The Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department also responded to the scene of the crash.
The sheriff's office says Sachse's injuries were not life threatening.