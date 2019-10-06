PADUCAH— A Calvert City woman is dead after being run over by an RV on Sunday.
Surveillance video shows 48-year-old, Angella Marie Hale arguing with James Vanvactor, 49-years-old of Grand Rivers, KY, in the Paducah/ McCracken County Convention Center and Expo Center parking lot in Paducah.
Around 1:00 a.m. Hale sat down behind an RV in the lot and the couple continued talking.
Police said Vanvactor then walked to the front of the RV, sat down in the driver's seat and backed the RV over Hale with both the rear and front tires. He then put the RV in park and sat inside. He didn't check on Hale or call for help.
Paducah Police received a call around 3:10 a.m. from a man who saw a woman lying in the parking lot of the convention center.
Officers found Hale's body in the parking lot near the RV, where Vanvactor was still sitting inside.
James D. Vanvactor was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid/ resisting arrest and murder/ domestic violence.
Vanvactor's bond was set at $1,000,000 . His court date is scheduled for October 15th.