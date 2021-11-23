MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – A deadly crash involving a semitrailer and a car blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 27 mile marker in Marshall County for several hours Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which KYTC says happened just east of the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange. Local 6 first reported the crash shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The cabinet announced that the crash site was cleared shortly before 7 p.m.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Marshall County Coroner's Office announced that a Hopkinsville woman was killed in the collision.
Another crash involving a semitrailer was reported on I-24 around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. That crash happened at the 31 mile marker of I-24 west in Livingston County. The eastbound lanes were also temporarily blocked at that location for a time so crews could remove the semitrailer from the median. As of about 8 p.m., I-24 east is restricted to one lane as crews prepare to remove the vehicle. The blocked lane is expected to reopen around 9:30 p.m.