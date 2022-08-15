TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A 19-year-old woman from Trigg County was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cadiz over the weekend, the county coroner's office says.
The Trigg County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Dakota Coleman of Cadiz was killed in the crash, which happened Sunday on New Hope Road in Cadiz.
In a news release sent Monday, the coroner's office says it is continuing to investigate the deadly wreck, as is the Trigg County Sheriff's Office.
In addition to the sheriff's office and the coroner's office, agencies that responded to the scene of the crash included Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Rescue and Trigg County Emergency Management.