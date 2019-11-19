WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A West Frankfort, Illinois, woman was killed when her car hit a tree on Old Frankfort Road in Williamson County.
A news release from the Williamson County Coroner's Office says 51-year-old Nicole Gaynor of West Frankfort was the only person in the 2008 Toyota Prius when it crashed. The wreck was discovered by an off duty West Frankfort Police Department officer around 9:03 p.m. Monday.
The Williamson County Fire Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Johnston City Police Department and Williamson County Ambulance Service responded to the scene. The release says investigators believe Gaynor was driving south on Old Frankfort Road when her car left the west side of the street and hit a tree.
Gaynor was killed on impact, the coroner's office says.
Crash reconstruction officers with the Marion Police Department were also called to investigate, and the release says Coroner Junior Burke, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Marion Police Department are continuing to investigate the wreck.