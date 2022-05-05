FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A woman was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Illinois Route 148 in Franklin County, Illinois State Police District 13 says.
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. ISP says a red 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving eastbound on Park Street when troopers say the driver — 57-year-old Debra S. Miller of Bonnie, Illinois — failed to yield at the intersection with Route 148. The truck entered the southbound lane of Route 148 and crashed into the passenger side of a white 2016 Chevrolet SUV.
The SUV spun into the northbound lane and into the path of a semitrailer. The semi collided with the rear of the SUV. The woman driving the SUV, 32-year-old Britney T. Giacone of West Frankfort, was ejected from the vehicle. The Franklin County coroner pronounced Giacone dead at the scene of the crash. Two children who were in the SUV, a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, were both flown to a regional hospital. ISP says the children's injuries were life threatening.
Miller and the driver of the semi were both uninjured in the crash, ISP says. Miller was cited with a charge of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Route 148 was closed for about three hours and 30 minutes while crews responded to the crash.
ISP says its investigation into the crash is ongoing, and more information about the incident will be released at this time.