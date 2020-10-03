MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An Illinois woman was killed and two men were injured in a three-vehicle crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge in McCracken County, Kentucky, Saturday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Gilbert and Mary Moorman of Springfield, Illinois, were traveling eastbound on the bridge when their blue 2016 Chrysler van approached congested traffic. The van changed lanes and hit the rear of a tan 2009 Hyundai SUV driven by Gary Moore of Brookport, Illinois. The crash caused both vehicles to hit a 2018 Peterbilt semitrailer driven by David Thatch of Parma, Missouri.
Deputies say 76-year-old Gilbert Moorman and Thatch, who is 56 years old, were each taken to Mercy Lourdes Hospital by ambulance. Mary Moorman was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCracken County Coroner's Office. She was 74 years old.
The sheriff's office says Moore, who is also 74, was not injured in the the crash.
In addition to the sheriff's and coroners offices, agencies that responded to the scene included the Massac County Sheriff’s Department, the Metropolis Police Department, Mercy Regional EMS and the Concord Fire Department.