MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — People in Marshall County communities continued storm cleanup efforts Thursday. Many people were sorting through what's left of their homes.
Those who live in the Briensburg area were scrambling to pack up the rest of their belongings. The Lowery family is one of many in this community who lost their home to the tornado.
An American flag is hanging on the only wall left standing of a home in Briensburg.
"Everything can be replaced. We can't, you know," said Alexis Lowery.
This is what's left of Alex Lowery's childhood home.
"Behind the pond, you can see where my mattress is," says Lowery.
Her comforter sits in a tree, but Lowery says it could still be worse.
"This is something you see on a movie. Like I told you, it looks like a disaster, but our home was still there. Everything we had inside was still there," said Lowery.
Dressers, clothes and memories of her childhood, scattered. Lowery says they still have it better than most people in the Marshall County area.
"Because those people they've been searching for one piece of clothing for days. We've got our entire house packed up and already moved, or put in a trailer. Those people are still searching for their loved ones," said Lowery.
She hopes people will take this time of devastation to appreciate what they have.
"Just have a positive mindset that God wanted you here for a reason. Even though your house might be destroyed, you're here," said Lowery.
It's going to take time to clean up the mess left behind, but they will rebuild. Like many people in Marshall County, they are hopeful. This community continues to be resilient when faced with tragedy.