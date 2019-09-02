CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Crews are looking for a woman who fell off a pontoon boat into the lake late Sunday night.
Calloway County Emergency Manager Bill Call said rescue crews searched from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Kentucky Lake before suspending the search.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue, Marshall County Rescue Squad and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are resuming their search Monday morning.
Responders are launching from Paradise Resort.
