Updated Information

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says the woman crews are searching for on Kentucky Lake is a 22-year-old southeast Missouri woman.

Samantha Ratledge of Scott City, Missouri, fell out of a pontoon boat on the lake around 8 p.m. Sunday, Fish and Wildlife says. The agency says Ratledge stood up and crossed the safety rail of the boat while it was in motion, then fell overboard. The person driving the boat stopped when she fell, but they were unable to find her.

Fish and Wildlife says 49-year-old James Nance of Calloway County, Kentucky, was arrested on a charge of boating under the influence and jailed in the Calloway County Jail. Fish and Wildlife says alcohol was involved. 

Updated Information

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call tells Local 6 an arrest has been made in connection to a missing boater on Kentucky Lake.

Rescue crews are searching for a woman in her 20s who fell off a pontoon boat into the lake Sunday night. 

Call confirms that the person who was operating the boat has been arrested. 

Missing Calloway County boater 9/2/2019 1

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Crews are looking for a woman who fell off a pontoon boat into the lake late Sunday night.

Calloway County Emergency Manager Bill Call said rescue crews searched from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Kentucky Lake before suspending the search.

Calloway County Fire-Rescue, Marshall County Rescue Squad and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are resuming their search Monday morning.

Responders are launching from Paradise Resort.

We are sending a crew to the scene and will update this story throughout the day.

Tags