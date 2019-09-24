NBC News -- After a 57-day search a Washington woman is reunited with her missing dog.
Carole King says in July her dog Katie escaped from the hotel room she and her husband were staying in in Kallispell, Montana.
King searched for the dog but was unsuccessful.
Rather than give up, King quit her job in Washington to stay in Kalispell and search for Katie.
For nearly 2 months King looked for her dog, putting up flyers all over.
Rventually a tip came in that Katie had been spotted in a neighborhood.
King located her dog and now returning home to Washington.