CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is asking the public for help in finding Maelena Hardin, a woman reported missing after she was last seen earlier this month.
Police say Hardin is a 49-year-old woman from Carbondale. She was last seen in the 200 block of North Washington Street on Sept. 2.
Hardin also has a condition that puts her in possible danger.
Anyone with information about Hardin’s whereabouts should contact law enforcement.
You can reach the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121, or you can submit an anonymous tip to Carbondale/SIU “CrimeStoppers” at 618-549-2677 or through their website.