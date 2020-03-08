HEROD, IL -- A 19-year-old woman has non-life threatening injuries after falling a large distance at Garden of the Gods Sunday afternoon.
Equality Fire Department Fire Chief Cole Baker says the woman fell 30 to 40 feet near Camel Rock. They first learned about the fall around 2 p.m.
Baker says she suffered leg and arm injuries in addition to cuts and scrapes. She was flown to Deaconness Hospital in Evansville.
Baker says they believe the girl slipped and fell while at Garden of the Gods with friends.
He says this is a common area the fire department responds to for related incidents.