EASTON, MA (WBTS) — In a miraculous rescue at a state park in Easton, Massachusetts, authorities pulled a woman out of the mud of a swamp Monday night after two hikers heard her screaming.
They learned she was a 31-year-old woman from Stoughton, Massachusetts, who was reported missing a week ago.
The swamp area where Emma Tetewsky was found is deep in the woods, and police think she was stuck there for at least three days before the hikers followed her screams.
Her relieved parents still can't believe it.
"It's miraculous that they found her. We were not very hopeful,” her mother, Barbara Zinaman said.
"There are so many times this story ends sadly,” said her father, Avram Tetewsky.
They don't want their faces shown on camera, but their daughter's face has been everywhere since they first reported her missing a week ago.
On Monday night, the search led to Borderland State Park in Easton, where two hikers heard someone screaming for help, stuck in the swamp. It was Emma.
"It was traumatic to be stuck in the mud as long as she was,” Zinaman said. “She must have heard the hikers. They couldn't get to her. She called out, said ‘I need help.’"
A photo showing some of the first responders who rescued her after the hikers called 911.
She was severely dehydrated, but she’s expected to be OK.
"I'm proud that people were able to find her. Sorry it took so long,” says hiker Lou Ann Falls of Easton.
The rescue was the talk of the trail Tuesday. Police believe Emma was stuck for at least three days.
As she spends the Fourth recovering at Good Samaritan Hospital, her parents are grateful to everyone who helped find their daughter.
"She is her own beautiful soul as usual, and we can’t be more thankful than we are,” Zinaman said.
She does have mental health challenges that could make her road to recovery a little longer, but her parents hope she'll be able to come home soon.