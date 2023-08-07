MATTHEWS, MO — A young woman put herself in danger to save victims trapped in a rolled over vehicle on Sunday.
According to a Facebook post by the Matthews Missouri Fire Department, they were called to a rollover wreck, with 5 people trapped inside a vehicle. When they arrived at the incident two people had already been freed.
20 year old Destiny Brant saw the crash and without hesitation, she swam through 4 feet deep water to pull 2 of the 5 passengers out of the vehicle before first responders arrived.
Firefighters were able to rescue the 3 remaining passengers in the vehicle. 3 out of the 5 passengers were taken to the hospital for further care.
“We would like to formally thank Ms. Brant for her heroism and putting her own safety at risk to help these young men in their time of need,” said the fire departments Facebook post.