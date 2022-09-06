CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A woman accused of killing a man in Calloway County, Kentucky, last year was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
Cheryl Fogle pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in July.
The 47-year-old woman was originally charged with murder in the October 2021 death of 67-year-old Tyrone Brewer of Almo.
Fogle, who is also from Almo, initially pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, but ultimately agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. A judge on Tuesday accepted the 15-year sentence prosecutors recommended.