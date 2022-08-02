SALINE COUNTY, IL — An Eldorado, Illinois, woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 2020 death of a man whose body was found in Gallatin County.
The victim, 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado, which is in Saline County, was reported missing by his family in May of 2020. His body was found in early June of that year in rural Gallatin County. Illinois State Police arrested Toria Emerson that same month, as well as Troy Gwaltney and Richard Emerson, alleging that the three Eldorado residents moved Mitchell's body to Gallatin County to intentionally conceal his death.
A news release from the Saline County State's Attorney's Office shared by Harrisburg, Illinois, police on Tuesday shows Toria Emerson was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for charges of involuntary manslaughter, concealment of a homicidal death, intimidation, unlawful restraint and obstructing justice.
Records available on Illinois court website Judici show Emerson pleaded guilty to those charges. She was also charged with three counts of murder, but those charges were dismissed. The sentence was handed down on June 13, according to the news release from the state's attorney's office.
Richard Emerson is still awaiting trial on murder charges in Mitchell's death, records show. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Records also indicate that murder charges filed against Gwaltney were dismissed. Instead, he pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice by destroying evidence and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison followed by a year of mandatory supervised release.