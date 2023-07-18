PADUCAH — A Calloway County, Kentucky, woman was sentenced to a year and six months in prison for her role in providing a stolen firearm to the man who shot and killed Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash outside the Marshall County Sheriff's Office in May of last year.
Prosecutors say 35-year-old Denise Collins illegally transported a stolen semi-automatic pistol from Tennessee to Kentucky on April 25, 2022. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says Collins was aided and abetted by Gary Rowland.
Rowland eventually used that weapon — a Sig Sauer, model P365 XL, .9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol — to shoot and kill Cash on May 16, 2022. Rowland was shot and killed at the scene by Marshall County sheriff's deputies.
Prosecutors say Collins was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She will not be eligible for parole because the charges are federal.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the Kentucky State Police, the Murray Police Department, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and the Paris, Tennessee, Police Department.
“Kentucky lost a hero, a man who dedicated his life to serving the Commonwealth, when Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash was murdered,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Morrow said in a statement included in a news release about Collins' prison sentence Tuesday. “This is a terrible reminder of what can happen when a firearm ends up in the hands of someone prohibited from possessing them. ATF is committed to combatting firearms trafficking and the violence it can cause in our communities. I commend the ATF case agents, the prosecution team and our law enforcement partners including Kentucky State Police, Murray Police, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Paris Police Department in Tennessee, who worked together to bring some sense of justice to Deputy Cash and his family.”
For more of our coverage related to the Jody Cash case, click here.