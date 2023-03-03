CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) — Four family members were killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Ohio. Investigators believe the woman responsible shot her family before turning the gun on herself.
Authorities say it happened Monday in Ohio Township, a suburb of Cincinnati.
Shortly after sheriff’s deputies planning to serve eviction papers arrived at the home, they suddenly heard gunshots. The deputies went inside the home, where they found five people shot.
Cincinnati CNN affiliate WXIX reports that investigators now believe 46-year-old Theresa Caine is responsible for the deadly incident, shooting four of her family members before turning the gun on herself.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found Cain’s husband, 50-year-old Steven Cain, dead on a couch on the first story of the home. Upstairs, WXIX reports, investigators say they found the bodies of Theresa Caine, her son, 13-year-old Ethan Cain; and her 74-year-old father, William Felton, who lived with the family.
They also found Theresa Cain’s 20-year-old daughter, Samantha Cain, still alive. WXIX reports the young woman was seriously injured, and she was still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as of Thursday.
The county sheriff told WXIX the family had long faced financial problems leading up to the eviction, and that seems to be the motive behind the deadly shooting.