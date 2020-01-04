BARLOW, KY - Ballard County Sheriff Ronnie Giles says a woman was shot Friday night just before 10 P.M. It happened In Barlow, KY at the end of North 6th street in a camper trailer.
Sheriff Giles says the woman was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to be flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The condition and the identity of the woman is still unknown at this time.
The Ballard County Sheriff's Department is actively searching for the suspect. Ballard County was assisted on the scene Friday night by the Carlisle and McCracken County Sheriff Departments, and Paducah Police.
This is a developing story, and we will update you as we get more information.