HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A man fired about 40 shots at a woman who was getting gas at a station in Texas over the weekend.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on Veterans Memorial near Spears Road in northwest Harris County, Texas.
Deputies said they believe the woman was getting gas when a man pulled up and an argument broke out.
That's when the man fired about 40 shots and left.
The woman is expected to survive, deputies say.
Deputies said they might have a suspect detained and were looking at surveillance video.
Harris County is the most populous county in Texas. Its county seat is Houston.