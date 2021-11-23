POPE COUNTY, IL — The Pope County Sheriff's Office in southern Illinois is searching for a woman in connection to a vehicle break-in and debit card theft.
On Nov. 15, someone smashed the driver's side window of a pickup truck in Pope County, Illinois, and stole a debit card that was inside the vehicle, the sheriff's office says.
A woman is accused of using the stolen credit card later that same day at the Walmart on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.
The sheriff's office says the woman was seen leaving the Walmart in a dark-colored sedan.
Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits is asking members of the public to help identify the woman as part of its investigation into this property damage and theft case. The sheriff's office says all information provided will be kept confidential. To contact the sheriff's office, call 618-683-4321.