PADUCAH — Many of you probably decorate for Christmas: a tree, a wreath, and lights. Darlene Webb, though, takes it to a whole other level. The entire downstairs of her Paducah home is consumed by a decades-long collection of Department 56 Christmas villages, celebrating 1950s Americana.
From the street, Webb's home looks like any other on the block. Inside, she's created Christmas magic.
"It's over 200 pieces of just the houses and probably close to 40 years of accessories," Webb explained. "The collection started in the mid-80s. And I started with four houses, and it ballooned from there."
Literally: from hot air balloons to Goodyear blimps. A train whizzes by on a track under a covered dining room table. In the shadow of ice castles in her living room, a new addition.
"New this year were the little elves on the track," Webb said, pointing to the tiny details that are easy to miss if you don't look closely. "Look at the little telephone line with the birds on it."
A ski lift bounces along as tiny skiers slide down the slopes.
"There are a lot of moving parts," Webb said.
It's her hard work that brings all this to life. It takes a full month for Webb to set it up the villages, and details matter. She adds smoke, for example, to the chimneys.
"If you look in the window on this little cabin, you can actually see the fireplace embers glowing," Webb said.
Cars are parked outside a drive-in theater, and a radio station DJ smiles through the window — Christmas tunes most likely on his turntable.
And from radio, to TV! A television news crew, reporter and photographer are breaking in for a special report on Santa finding a perfect Christmas tree.
It's all a labor of love that Webb loves to show off.
"When people come in, I want them to be able to say 'I remember as a kid doing this,' or 'I remember as a kid going to Grandma's house and just enjoying the village,'" Webb said. "It just makes me feel good."
Because in giving the gift of joy, Webb has the final accessory to complete her Christmas village.
If you'd like to take a video tour of Webb's massive Christmas village, watch the video in the upper left corner of this story.