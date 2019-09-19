MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Benton, Kentucky, woman was flown to a hospital after she was hit by a vehicle while she was out walking Wednesday night.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says 19-year-old Shila Burton was walking along U.S. 68 west when she was hit by a vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff's department says Burton was walking in the roadway, and the driver of the vehicle tried unsuccessfully to swerve around her.
Burton was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
There is no word on her condition at the time of this report.