CNN — A New York woman is suing Kellogg’s over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.
The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.
The lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling contains less of the fruit named on the box than expected.
The complainant says the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.
The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.
The lawyers representing the New York woman are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg’s in August, making similar allegations.
Kellogg’s has not commented on the lawsuits.