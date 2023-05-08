australian woman rescued .jpg

This screenshot taken from police video shows the moment the woman was spotted by a rescue helicopter. Soon after, police cars were able to drive to her and pick her up. 

VICTORIA, AUSTRAILIA (CNN) — An Australian woman survived five days in the wild on a bottle of wine and some lollipops.

A rescue helicopter spotted the woman last Thursday and directed police to her.

She says while on vacation, she made a wrong turn in the Australian bush and ended up at a dead end.

Then, while trying to turn around, her car got stuck in the mud, and there was no cellphone service.

She was only planning a short trip, so she only had a few snacks with her and a bottle of wine she had bought for her mother.

She doesn't usually drink alcohol.

Police say, the woman was extremely relieved to see them.

She was treated at a local hospital for dehydration.