VICTORIA, AUSTRAILIA (CNN) — An Australian woman survived five days in the wild on a bottle of wine and some lollipops.
A rescue helicopter spotted the woman last Thursday and directed police to her.
She says while on vacation, she made a wrong turn in the Australian bush and ended up at a dead end.
Then, while trying to turn around, her car got stuck in the mud, and there was no cellphone service.
She was only planning a short trip, so she only had a few snacks with her and a bottle of wine she had bought for her mother.
She doesn't usually drink alcohol.
Police say, the woman was extremely relieved to see them.
She was treated at a local hospital for dehydration.