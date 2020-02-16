CALVERT CITY, KY -- The woman crews are searching for in the Tennessee River has been identified as Brandy Osborne.
Osborne is a 37-year-old female from Illinois. She is 5'5", 130 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans and rubber boots.
Officials say Osborne was last seen walking into a flooded area to meet with a friend when she got swept away into the Tennessee River.
Multiple agencies and approximately 50 people have spent the last two days utilizing boats with sonars, drags, drones and various K9 teams on and off the water.
Crews say they will continue to search as long as they have available resources.