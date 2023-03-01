MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman had to be taken to an out-of-state hospital after the SUV she was driving crashed into a mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Garden Cemetery Wednesday.
We first told you about the crash shortly after noon Wednesday. Witnesses told a Local 6 photojournalist that they saw the woman driving at a high rate of speed before crashing the SUV into the mausoleum.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the crash caused serious damage to the mausoleum and to the SUV.
Deputies say the 55-year-old woman behind the wheel remained alert and responsive at the scene, and she was initially taken to a local hospital. But, because of the seriousness of her injuries, she was later transferred to an out-of-state hospital, the sheriff's office says.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the woman's name is not being released to the public at this time, so investigators can make sure her family members have been notified first.