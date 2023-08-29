GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl are charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief after the Graves County Sheriff's Office said they broke into a home on Saturday.
The break in happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Kingston Road, just south of Kentucky 94 in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office said.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies reviewed video evidence that showed two white female suspects forcing their way into the home.
With help from members of the community, the sheriff's office said deputies identified the suspects as 40-year-old Courtnie Weatherford of Pilot Oak and a 15-year-old girl, whose name has not been released because she is a juvenile.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced investigators arrested Weatherford, and she was jailed in another county. The teenage girl was cited for the same charges and released into the custody of a parent or guardian.