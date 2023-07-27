GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A woman and a teenager had to be flown to an out-of-state hospital after an SUV drove past a road closure sign in Graves County, Kentucky, and fell down an embankment washed out by last week's historic flooding.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Abriel Workman of Mayfield was driving a silver Hyundai Santa Fe north on Old Dukedom Road, just south of Mayfield, when she failed to see signs warning that the road was closed due to flood damage.
She and four teenage passengers between the ages of 14 and 17 were in the SUV when the sheriff's office says it drove into an open washout. The vehicle hit the north side of the embankment before continuing down to the bottom of the washout.
Sheriff's deputies, Mayfield firefighters and Graves County EMS responders worked together at the scene. "EMS and Fire personnel were able to get all parties the help and medical attention they needed," the sheriff's office says in a news release. "EMS transported all involved parties to Jackson Purchase Medical Center."
Workman and one of the teens were flown to Nashville area hospitals for further treatment of their injuries.