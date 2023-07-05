PADUCAH — Two teenagers and a 21-year-old woman face criminal charges after Paducah police say one of the teens shot fireworks at a marked police car. That teen, a 16-year-old boy, was charged in April with firing a gun across a public road, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says an officer was in a cruiser at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North 16th Street at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday when a white car approached. Police claim a passenger was shooting fireworks out of one of the car's windows and fired one at that cruiser.
When the officer pulled the car over, the police department says the woman behind the wheel told him she didn't have her driver's license with her, and the vehicle was uninsured.
In the back seat, police claim the 16-year-old boy was sitting with fireworks and a lighter in his lap. The officer had the teen step out of the car, and that's when the police department says the officer saw a handgun in the waistband of the teen's pants.
The officer also asked another passenger in the car, 19-year-old Keondre M. Ellison, to get out of the vehicle. The officer searched Ellison, and the police department claims he found a bag of marijuana in the teen's pocket. Police also claim there was an open alcoholic beverage in the center console of the car.
In a news release about the incident, police claim the driver, identified as 21-year-old Draven R. Phillips, was angry and :closed her fist as if she was going to strike a second officer on scene." Police say that second officer told Phillips to stop and to step away from him.
Phillips was arrested on charges of menacing, failing to maintain insurance, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a vehicle and failing to have her license in her possession. Ellison was cited on charges marijuana possession and violating a city ordinance about fireworks.
The 16-year-old boy was cited on charges of possession of a handgun by a minor and violating a city ordinance regarding fireworks.
Police say the same boy was charged on April 29 with possession of a handgun by a minor and discharging a firearm across a public road. That incident, which happened in the area of Cherry Street in Paducah, police said the teen claimed that he was shooting outside the car because he saw a deer.
PREVIOUS: Teen accused of firing gun across public road in Paducah charged, weapon seized by police