Eddyville, KY -- Elizabeth Jane Rogers of Lyon County was also known as Jane or Janie Egbert, Elizabeth J. Egbert, Janie Rogers and Elizabeth Jane Egbert-Rogers.
Kentucky State Police say the identities of the aliases were relatives, including her daughter, Kelly Egbert. Police say she used this multiple aliases to get financial loans without the person's knowledge or permission.
Police were contacted by several members of the community because they believed Roger's activity was suspicious and could be criminal.
During the investigation, police uncovered the multiple aliases plus forged documents claiming Rogers was operating the Smoke Shack in Eddyville.
Rogers was arrested and charged with six counts of identity theft of another without consent and four counts of possession of a forged instrument - first degree identity.
The investigation remains ongoing with detectives believing more charges will be filed.
KSP Detective David Dick continues the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.