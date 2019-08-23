MAYFIELD, KY -- A woman wanted in connection to a fatal drive-by-shooting has turned herself in.
The Mayfield Messenger says 28-year-old Hayden Dunigan of Mayfield turned herself in at the Mayfield Police Department Thursday afternoon.
Dunigan was allegedly riding in a car with Dimetri Ross and Stanford Shelter on June 18.
Police say that night, Shelton fired into a duplex on West Lee Street in a drive-by.
Savannah Hancock was hit by the gunfire and later died.
Dunigan has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She was taken to the Graves County Jail.
Shelton and Ross were arrested in July. Shelton was charged with murder while Ross was charged with complicity to commit murder.