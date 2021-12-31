BRADLEY, IL — The 26-year-old woman wanted in connection to the shooting that claimed the life of one Illinois police officer and resulted in the hospitalization of another has turned herself in to authorities, according to the Illinois State Police.
ISP says Xandria A. Harris was accompanied by her attorney when she turned herself in to the Bradley Police Department around 4 p.m. Friday. From there, she was transferred into ISP custody.
Harris and 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan were both wanted in connection to a shooting at a hotel in Bradley Wednesday night that claimed the life of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and resulted in the hospitalization of Officer Tyler Bailey. Sullivan was arrested Friday morning at a home in Indiana. He faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
ISP says Harris will be held at the Jerome D. Combs Adult Detention Facility in Kankakee, and arrangements are being made for Sullivan to be extradited from Indiana to Kankakee County.
“In a multi-jurisdictional effort, two alleged cop killers have been taken into custody today and will now face justice,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement Friday evening. “The law enforcement family and the community lost a devoted officer, and another continues to fight for his life. The ISP will continue to offer our prayers and support to the Bradley Police Department during this difficult time.”