PADUCAH — A woman wanted in Paducah on a second-degree assault charge was arrested Monday afternoon, police say.
Heather Harp, 36, is accused of stabbing a man in the back last week in a home on Ashbrook Avenue. Police say Harp fled the scene after allegedly stabbing the 45-year-old man during an argument.
Harp was arrested just after 3 p.m. Monday on Irvin Cobb Drive near Broad Street. In a news release about the arrest, the Paducah Police Department says detectives were in the area investigating another matter when a passerby stopped and told them where Harp was.
Harp was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.