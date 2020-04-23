PADUCAH — A woman who became seriously ill from COVID-19 said she "received wonderful care" at Baptist Health Paducah, where she stayed for more than two weeks before being discharged.
Mildred Emerson of Benton, Kentucky, was becoming weaker, developed a fever and cough, lost her appetite, and suffered from slight chest discomfort over the course of several days, her daughter Lesa said.
Emerson's family took her to Heartland Church in Paducah to receive a drive-thru COVID-19 test. On April 3, they got word that Emerson tested positive. Lesa said she made her mother go to the hospital the next day.
"I was so sick, I didn't realize what was going on, really," said Emerson.
Once admitted to Baptist Health Paducah, Emerson was put on oxygen right away. She was too sick to even talk on the phone during her first few days at the hospital. Fortunately, Lesa said the hospital staff was very good with updating her about her mother's status.
Emerson said she originally thought she wouldn't make it.
"I was just ready to go on and be with my husband in heaven. (The doctor) said, 'Oh, let's don't talk that way,'" said Emerson.
The hospital staff wouldn't give up on her.
"They called me nana," said Emerson. "I had received wonderful care. Yeah. I had to take medications and oxygen. I had the oxygen for a while. And I had a temperature. Now, that went away."
Emerson said the hospital staff also helped get her strength back.
"They gave me some exercises when I started get to feeling better to do when I'm sitting up in the chair or in the bed," she said.
After test results came back clean, Emerson was discharged on April 21. The Baptist Health staff applauded and cheered as she was brought out of the hospital to her waiting family.
"It was awesome," said Emerson.
Baptist Health later posted the video of Emerson's discharge on its Facebook page to celebrate her recovery and to thank the dedicated "health care heroes" who took care of her.
One of the registered nurses at Baptist Health is Ashley Wilson. She wasn't Emerson's nurse, but she has helped care for other COVID-19 patients.
"We have very, very sick patients on ventilators," said Wilson. "And then, we also have patients who are still very sick and need to be in the hospital, but don't necessarily need ICU care."
Wilson said Baptist Health Paducah has two units dedicated to COVID-19 patients. The medical intensive care unit, or MICU, is designated for the most gravely ill COVID-19 patients, including those who need ventilators. The second unit is for patients whose symptoms are less severe. Wilson said the staff members who work in those units wear personal protective equipment during the entire shift.
Wilson said she saw the video of Emerson's discharge, and thought it was heartwarming.
"It makes me feel really good in that, you know, everything we do every day is worth it," said Wilson.
Emerson said she misses the hospital staff. The great-grandmother is now enjoying relaxing on her recliner at home.