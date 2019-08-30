DENVER, CO (KDVR) — A Colorado woman is taking legal action after what she calls a "horrific" childbirth experience in jail.
She claims she wasn't given any medical care during her delivery.
Diana Sanchez gave birth inside a Denver County jail cell in July 2018. She says she suffered through the experience of labor alone.
"Nobody was helping me. There was so many people there, and nobody lifted a finger basically,” Sanchez says.
Sanchez has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and county of Denver and six individuals.
Mari Newman, Sanchez's attorney, says "The failure to provide care to a woman who is in labor and a baby who is born without any medical assistance in a dirty jail cell, this is not civilized."
After Sanchez gave birth to a boy, she says a male nurse came inside her jail cell.
"Picks up the baby as though he’s never seen one in his life,” Newman says. “I mean the lack of the lack of any sort of compassion is astounding."
Sanchez alleges in her suit that the staff at the jail saw it as "inconvenient to take her to the hospital during the jail's booking process" and that the staff was "totally unequipped to care" for the baby.
"The pain is indescribable, and what hurts me more, though, is that fact that nobody cared,” Sanchez says.
The Denver Sheriff's Department conducted an internal investigation. The sheriff’s department said the deputies acted appropriately, but as a result of the incident, the department has changed its policy. Now, any inmate in labor will be transported to the hospital immediately.
Denver Health is also named as a defendant in the suit, but said it couldn't comment on a pending legal matter.