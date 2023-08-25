PRINCETON, KY — It was an emotional meeting Friday for two families connected by one heart transplant.
When Erin Tolson suddenly lost her 4-month-old daughter Karsyn in 2018, she donated her organs. On Friday, she met 6-year-old Emily Bardales, the girl who now has her daughter's heart.
"Just to be able to see the little girl who's alive ... and doing well, because you know, what my little girl was able to do," Tolson said.
It was all set up by the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. The Bardales drove all the way to Princeton, Kentucky, from Maryland to meet the Tolsons.
It's hard to describe the emotion in the room when they finally met.
Tolson never thought she would hear her daughter's heartbeat again. On Friday, she did through Emily Bardales. When Tolson lost her daughter in 2018, she didn't hesitate to help someone else's daughter live. "I felt that God was like, 'Hey, this is going to help bring you some peace.' And so immediately we were like, 'Yes,'" she said.
Emily was the one whose life was saved thanks to that "yes." She's now a healthy 6 year old, but that wasn't always the case. Emily started having problems breathing when she was 5 months old. After several visits to the hospital, she had some heart problems that doctors said could be permanently fixed with a transplant. She got the heart at 10 months old, and her family is forever grateful.
Emily's mother, Vicky Bardales, said words can't even describe how she feels. "At first I was a little nervous, but now I feel really good and content, happy that I saw the mom and her daughters," she said.
Her dad, Marvin Bardales, said that time in their lives was so scary, and he's grateful Emily's alive. "I was very happy, because at any moment she could have died, and I wasn't sure if she was going to make it," he said.
Tolson she said it gives her peace that her daughter was able to save someone else's life.
"God gives us our children. And then, technically, they're borrowed, and then we give them back. So she was, and we call her a borrowed angel," she said.