BOWLING GREEN, KY — The woman whose lie led to the abduction and brutal lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955 has reportedly been spotted in Bowling Green, leading activists to plan an armed protest on Dec. 3, according to the Bowling Green Daily News.

Carolyn Bryant — a white woman working in a Mississippi grocery store — claimed 14-year-old Till — a Black Chicago teen visiting cousins in Mississippi — flirted with her at the grocery store one day.

Several days later, Till was kidnapped from a relatives home by Bryant's husband and brother-in-law. The two men brutally beat him, shot him in the head, used barbed wire to tie a large fan around his neck and dumped his body in a river. They were acquitted by an all-white, all-male jury but later confessed to the lynching, selling their story to a journalist.

When Till's body was discovered, he was nearly unrecognizable. His mother agreed to have an open-casket funeral for him, forcing onlookers to see the brutality of his death with their own eyes. Thousands of people attended his funeral and images of his body were distributed in Black magazines and newspapers. Many credit this shocking act — an honest display of the consequences of racism in the Jim-Crow south — to be the spark that helped ignite the Civil Rights movement.

According to CNN, "Bryant-Donham testified in 1955 that Emmett grabbed her hand, her waist and propositioned her, saying he had been with 'white women before.' But years later, when professor Timothy Tyson raised that trial testimony in a 2008 interview with Bryant-Donham, he claimed she told him, 'That part’s not true.'"

Bryant reportedly denied recanting her testimony when questioned by the FBI, and a grand jury recently declined to indict her in connection to Till's death, CNN says.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Till's family has not stopped seeking justice for Till.

A group of protestors went to an apartment in North Carolina where they believed the woman lived earlier this year, the BGDN reports, but were unable to find her.

Now, groups seeking her prosecution have reportedly confirmed her to be blind and in hospice care, living in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This has led the groups — reportedly including an organization called the Black Lawyers for Justice, Till family members, the New Black Panthers and others — to plan a protest dubbed the "Death to White Supremacy Rally."

According to the BGDN, a poster for the event said it would be a "Second Amendment Armed Assembly." Elder Mmoja Ajabu of the Veterans Association of African Descendants group said the event will be peaceful, but some protestors will be armed "for their own protection."

The protest will reportedly be held at noon on Dec. 3 in front of the Warren County Justice center in Bowling Green, moving later to the apartment of Bryant.