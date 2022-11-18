PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER."
The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues.
The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur Dana Bowers, who founded the company Venminder. The company deals in risk management software and is based in Kentucky.
After telling the story of how she built her company, Bowers said this to those who attended: "If there's anything for you to take away from anything I had to say today, there's always opportunity. Opportunity abounds; it just may not always look like opportunity when it's smacking you in the face."
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership CEO Myrna Redfield also spoke during the conference. Redfield had 25 years of management experience with the Department of Energy before becoming the head of one of Paducah's biggest employers.