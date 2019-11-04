A woman's role in the military has changed over the decades. Women were once restricted to nursing and cooking and unable to enlist. But today, women are carrying the big guns, so to speak.
The Department Veterans Affairs reported about 2 million female veterans in the United States and Puerto Rico in 2015, representing about 9% of the total veteran population.
We spoke to two local women who served their country.
Dee Robinson is a Vietnam War veteran. Stephanie Heisel served in Iraq. Both women enlisted during their sophomore years of college. Heisel signed up in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. "It went from being a way to pay for college to they came into my home, they came to my country, and I wasn't going to live with that," said Heisel.
Robinson dropped out of college to enlist in 1966. "It was a very volatile time during the Vietnam War, and students were being drafted, students were rioting, students were, everybody, the country was very much at odds, and exceptionally divided over this war, and I guess we all had to make decisions." said Robinson.
Robinson served as a naval corpsman. The only woman of about seven to serve as a medical illustrator in the armed forces, she documented the work doctors were doing on Vietnam War patients.
Robinson's time was mostly spent in the operating room and autopsy suite. She learned a lot in basic medical training and traumatology, but the little things also stayed with her.
"This was the sort of thing that carries through, you know. I'm conscious of my buttons today. I'm conscious of the lint. I'm conscious of these things, you know, so it becomes a part of you," Robinson said, showing us her jacket. "As I've said, being a veteran isn't something that you used to be, it's something that you will always be."
She accomplished a lot, but because she was a woman, she was treated differently. "Every six weeks, I would go to my commanding officer and submit by request to serve aboard the U.S.S. Repose. Denied, denied, denied," said Robinson. "And I was denied because at that time, Navy enlisted women were not allowed to serve in combat, and they definitely were not allowed to be on sea duty."
Robinson never got to the chance to go on sea duty, but the progression she has seen of women's roles in the military makes her proud. "We have fighter pilots that are women. We have women who volunteer in combat. There's still somewhat of a glass ceiling, but I think we pretty much busted it," said Robinson.
Heisel is that modern military woman.
She served as a military officer for eight years for the Kentucky Army National Guard, and went on two tours. Her first tour took her to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for a year. Then, she went to Iraq in September 2004.
"Girl power, you know. I really don't have any issues with women going into more combat roles," said Heisel. "You know, when I first enlisted, you know, it's 'Oh, you're a female in a combat role. You're not supposed to be."
Heisel put her life on the line. She was in a war zone by choice. Her decision changed her. She now lives with post-traumatic stress disorder.
"Having to face that so young — gosh I think I was 22, 23 maybe when I was in country — but I knew it was a risk. I was taking, and I guess you can say you faced your own mortality. It was hard." said Heisel.
Heisel made it back home, back to her family. Now, she has an 11-year-old son, Robert Rohme, also known as Robbie.
"She's Army strong," said Robbie.
He thinks the world of his mom. "Kind of like Superman, she guards the civilians in the movies, just like my mom did for the U.S.," he said.
Badges, uniforms and pictures are all treasured items for these women. Each one reminds them of their contributions and their growth as women, and as people.
Robinson had advice for her younger self, as she looked at an older photo.
"I don't think she realized just how far her service was going to carry her as far as molding her personality, and her convictions, and her loyalty to the military, loyalty to her country," said Robinson.
Heisel said regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, she encourages anyone drawn to military life to join. "I tell them to go for it," she said.
Robinson said she feels the same. She wants those going after their dreams to remember there are no limitations.
"Don't look up; you'll never see the glass ceiling. You'll just have so much momentum that you'll just bust through it and achieve what you want," said Robinson. "And I think that's what people need to realize. That's what women need to realize today."
Both women are retired but still serving those who need their help.
Heisel helps veterans through A Soldier's Heart, a program that empowers veterans suffering from PTSD.
Robinson with the American Legion in Kuttawa and the PAWS in Lyon County, Inc.
Robinson said when veterans return home, they can use their skills and talents to continue to give back and help others.