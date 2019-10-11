CARBONDALE, IL— It's time to break the cycle and speak up. The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to the Illinois State Police every 15 seconds a woman is beaten. The Women's Center in Carbondale is trying to save as many lives as possible. That's why all month they're hosting outreach events to educate people on how to get help, because domestic violence happens all twelve months of the year.
"It's not just physical violence, it can be emotional, mental or financial," said Women's Center Transitional Housing Case Manager Sarah Settles.
"I think sometimes people have a hard time seeing it in others. I think they have a hard time seeing it in their own relationships," said Women's Center Development Specialist John Pfeifer.
The Women's Center will have an open house on Oct. 14th.