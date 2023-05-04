MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We’re reporting new details we’ve learned as a result of an open records request after two women entered a local school through an unlatched side door. That happened on April 20 at Reidland Intermediate in McCracken County.
Local 6 obtained surveillance footage and emails that show the school resource officer's response.
Here is what we know:
- Those two women entered through a side door of Reidland Intermediate that was ajar.
- The district says improperly installed weather stripping didn't allow that door to latch.
- Campus police say this situation was handled quickly.
- They say the school never went on lockdown and there was not a threat to students.
- The two women will not face charges.
On the morning of Thursday, April 20, the two women entered Reidland Intermediate without permission.
In surveillance footage we obtained through an open records request, you can see that the two tried multiple doors before gaining access.
That's when one of the women began recording video that was later posted to Facebook.
The two wandered the halls, even coming in contact with a class in session outside. Then, they approached the school resource officer, who was talking on a cellphone. They then waved him down, looking for directions to the office and he takes them there.
In an email from that SRO, Jon Wentworth, to RIS staff he says, in part:
"I check all of the doors daily, but it is hard for me to be everywhere at once. I also have the Elementary school that I have to check as well. All I am asking is that when you enter or exit a door, please be mindful of the doors closing and actually check to make sure that they latch....I know that if we all work together we can make this building safer."
A couple of hours later, Reidland Middle Media Specialist Kristen Sickling responded to that email saying:
"I just found a door in front of the gym open. I pulled it shut."
County Attorney Cade Foster says the women will not being facing charges because of lack of probable cause. He says the detectives overseeing the case couldn't prove that the two women knew they didn't have the right to be there, because they said they were looking for an off-campus event that was posted on the school's Facebook page.
He says he worked closely with the district before coming to the decision to not charge them.
"They were committed. They reviewed the evidence diligently with us. They brought it all to us. We had quite a few phone calls with the superintendent, Steve Carter, and the school resource officer chief, Austin Guill. They were very diligent in that. And we thoroughly reviewed it with him. We told him the basis for why we couldn't bring charges, and for the most part they understood," Foster says.
Local 6 tried to talk to Carter Thursday about the emails and surveillance footage. He didn't return our call, so we reached out to the director of public relations, Jayme Jones.
This was her response by text:
"Whatever questions you have you can send me and I'll forward them to our board attorney who handles our open records requests."
As a matter of station policy, we generally don't send questions in advance.
Local 6's open records request revealed several emails from parents to Carter and Reidland Intermediate Principal Shaun Thomas. They expressed concern about the video posted to Facebook, because their children are in it.
Foster says they legally can't force the removal of the video. He says the most parents can do is contact the US Attorney’s Office and possibly pursue civil suits against the women.