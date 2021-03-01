Celebrating the accomplishments, achievements and milestones women have made in our nation’s history. That’s what the month of march is dedicated to, for Women’s History Month.
It started in 1982, when Congress passed a publication requesting the President of the United States to declare the week of March 7 as Women’s History Week, then just five years later, in 1987, the month of march officially became Women’s History Month.
It’s where we celebrate women just like journalist, activist and researcher, Ida B. Wells. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, she battled sexism, racism and violence, and used her skills as a journalist to shed a light on the conditions black and African Americans throughout the South.
As well as civil rights activist, Rosa Parks, who challenged racial segregation by refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man.
These are just two examples of the many women who have made a difference in our nation’s history. Stacey Watson, a local history professor at West Kentucky Community and Technical College says in her classroom, she makes sure her students know about the women’s history, which she says sometimes the textbook leaves out.
“Women’s History Month is important simply because women have been often left out of the history books with the things they have done and acquired over this course of time,” Watson said. “When we talk about progression, when we talk about being able to succeed in a male dominated field or career or country, we’re talking about women who are always searching for equality in various realms of everything.”
Everyone has a story to tell, and you don’t need to go far to find them. You can commemorate women by listening to their stories, the women right here in our community, family members, friends, or co-workers. Shelby Swafford, a graduate student at Southern Illinois University says, learning more about women’s history will help you understand how these women have broken barriers for us today.
“It’s a way to bust the myths of what women can and cannot do,” Swafford said. “History is not really just about the past, it’s about how we’re shaping our present for future generations. I really grew up in a world that was shaped by these feminist from the 60’s and 70’s, who started this project of women’s history and what I learned is, that means that more things are possible. The more we are able to look back on history and tell the stories of women that we haven’t heard or we don’t recognize, or we don’t necessarily see value in as a culture, as a society, we learn more about what’s possible for women.”
Refusing to be silenced is the theme for this year’s Women’s History Month. SIU will be hosting virtual events with speakers all throughout the month. For more information on how you can attend, click here.