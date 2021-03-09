PADUCAH, KY — Last spring, she graduated from high school. This spring, Bri Hunter is helping guard the United States Capitol.
"I wasn't expecting to be able to go on a mission this soon after graduating," says Hunter.
A 2020 Calloway County High School graduate, Hunter is now making history at a young age.
Hunter has been in Washington, D.C. since the beginning of February. It isn't her first time in the nation's capital, but it is her first mission as a soldier with the Kentucky Army National Guard. "We're just up here trying to help out, make sure everyone stays safe, and nothing too out of the ordinary happens," she says.
Hunter tells me there was one surprise she didn't know was coming.
"It's a little new," says Hunter talking about the patch on her uniform. "I like it."
While in D.C., Hunter got promoted from Private 1st Class to specialist. It's a ceremony typically held at a local armory, but Hunter's pinning was inside the U.S. Capitol.
"It's kind of like the YOLO moment for me," says Hunter. "I don't know if I'll get to do something like this ever again."
Hunter couldn't tell me exactly when she'll be coming home, but we do know that Capitol Police are asking the National Guard to stay an additional two months.
Hunter is one of many local women helping pave the path for future generations. We will continue sharing their stories with you throughout March as part of Women's History Month.